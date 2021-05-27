Friends castmates Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry are related

Photo: All rights reserved. Courteney Cox

Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry are distant cousins, according to a top genealogist.



Researchers at MyHeritage uncovered the family link while studying the roots of the six Friends stars ahead of the upcoming HBO Max TV special, Friends: The Reunion.



They discovered Courteney's mother and Matthew's dad have familial connections dating back 500 years, thanks to William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell.

Ellen arrived in America in 1635 with her sons, Roger and William, who are direct ancestors of both of the actors.