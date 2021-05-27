172626
169559
Entertainment  

Friends castmates Courteney Cox & Matthew Perry are related

Friends stars' family ties

WENN - | Story: 335145

Friends co-stars Courteney Cox and Matthew Perry are distant cousins, according to a top genealogist.

Researchers at MyHeritage uncovered the family link while studying the roots of the six Friends stars ahead of the upcoming HBO Max TV special, Friends: The Reunion.

They discovered Courteney's mother and Matthew's dad have familial connections dating back 500 years, thanks to William Osbern Haskell III and Ellen Haskell.

Ellen arrived in America in 1635 with her sons, Roger and William, who are direct ancestors of both of the actors.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

172909


Frenchie interrupts dad’s zoom meeting

Must Watch
Look at that sweet face!
Dog tries sparkling water, and he likes it!
Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Thursday!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


174631
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
173201


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


173153
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
170292



173843
172934