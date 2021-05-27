173858
Jane Seymour fractures kneecap in on-set fall

Jane Seymour hurt in fall

Actress Jane Seymour is recovering from a fractured kneecap after losing her footing while on location in Ireland.

The Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman star has been filming a new show called Harry Wild, but one recent action scene went awry, and ended up with Seymour requiring emergency medical attention.

"I was on the set the other day, and I had to run across a bridge and look for a guy that was being tortured, and I fell," Seymour explained to her Instagram followers on Tuesday. "So I've got a leg brace, (and) I've got crutches."

Admitting the injury was severe, with "lots of hairline fractures" on her kneecap, she added, "I did apparently smash my kneecap, so it's really painful, and I'm not allowed to really move it for about two or three weeks."

However, she is determined to remain positive about her recovery and is refusing to let the ailment disrupt production on the show, declaring, "But you know what? I'm acting above the kneecap, and I have a wonderful double for below the kneecap!"

Seymour, who turned 70 in February, returned to social media on Wednesday to thank fans for all of their well wishes.

"I've been taking extra care of my knee. Rest and patience is the cure...!" she shared.

"Although it hurts, it's getting better every day! Thank you to everyone who reached out with such kind messages."

