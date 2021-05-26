Justin Bieber to return to Juno Awards to headline performers list

Photo: All rights reserved. Photo: JCR/WENN.com

Justin Bieber will make his first appearance at the Juno Awards in his native Canada since 2010 this year.



The pop star, who is nominated for five honors - including Album of the Year, Single of the Year, and the Juno Fan Choice Award, is hoping to add to his seven Juno Awards haul.



The 50th annual Juno Awards will be broadcast in Canada on 6 June (21). The show will also be livestreamed on CBC Music's TikTok, Facebook, YouTube and Twitter pages.



The big show will also feature a performance from Jann Arden, who is being inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. She will perform from Calgary's Studio Bell, the home of the National Music Center.



The full line-up of performers and presenters will be unveiled on Thursday (27May21).