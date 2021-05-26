Blake Shelton celebrates eighth The Voice coach win as Cam Anthony emerges victorious

Photo: All rights reserved. Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton celebrated a record-breaking eighth win as a coach on U.S. TV talent show The Voice on Tuesday night, as his act Cam Anthony emerged victorious in the final.



The country singer, who now has an incredible eight acts who have won the program in his 10 years as a coach and mentor, joked he's all about beating his fellow judges Kelly Clarkson and Nick Jonas to the top spot.



"I love beating the other coaches - it's what they pay me to do actually. And I love my job," he smiled during an interview with Entertainment Tonight. "But with Cam, it's amazing that, after 20 seasons, that God put this artist not only in my life, but on this show. He needed this opportunity, we needed this opportunity to have someone like him.



"On my 20th season, God put this young man in my life on The Voice that may change everything for this show. I want people out there to know that the only thing bigger than Cam's talent is his heart and his mind."



The 19-year-old singer, whose soulful voice earned him Nina Simone comparisons, added that he still hasn't come to terms with the fact that he's won the competition.



"It has not registered yet," he grinned. "This is definitely a big moment in my life. It's a turning point. So I'm just trying to collect myself, because things are just starting to roll."



Blake also took to his Instagram page to celebrate Cam's victory, sharing a snap of them together and writing: "Cam, your artistry has shown through all season and your impact to this show will live on for a lifetime. Congratulations on the big win! Now time to celebrate!!!!!!! @therealcamanthony #TeamBlake @NBCTheVoice."