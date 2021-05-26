Marilyn Manson arrest warrant issued after 2019 'snot' incident

Photo: All rights reserved. Marilyn Manson

Marilyn Manson is wanted on an arrest warrant for allegedly "shooting snot" on a camerawoman.



The 52-year-old rocker - who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women in recent months - is wanted by New Hampshire police on an active arrest warrant, after he allegedly spat at a female videographer before blowing his nose "at her" during an incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion in August 2019.



The Guildford Police Department announced their intent to arrest Manson (real name Brian Warner) on Tuesday evening, revealing he is wanted on two counts of misdemeanor simple assault. Each charge carries a possible jail sentence of less than year and fine of up to $2,000.



In a statement, the police department said: "Mr. Warner, his agent and legal counsel have been aware of the warrant for some time and no effort has been made by him to return to New Hampshire to answer the pending charges. The videographer had been subcontracted by a NH-based company to video the concert, and had been located in the stage pit area when the alleged assaults occurred."



Several eyewitnesses then told People magazine that Manson had allegedly been "spitting everywhere" at the time of the incident, and had begun targeting the woman after she "looked semi-irritated."



"He was spitting everywhere and one time it got on her camera so she wiped it off and looked semi-irritated," one attendee told the publication. "He noticed this and kept purposely spitting on her camera. I think her final straw is he got on the floor, got within 2-3 feet of her and hacked a giant snot rocket at her, not the camera. She was p**sed off and disgusted so she stormed off and he just laughed.



"I stopped listening to his music after that and told my husband I would never go to another one of his concerts again."



Another concert-goer said Manson allegedly "laughed" about his actions.



"(He) bent down to shoot his snot all over this woman. I can remember him just laughing about what he did," they said.



And a third eyewitness said: "I was right there when it happened, she was beyond furious when he did that to her. He spit on her a couple of times and then lean real close to the camera blew a huge snot rocket on her. After he did that, she almost threw her camera right down on the ground."