Emmy Rossum becomes a first-time mother with birth of baby girl

Emmy Rossum has baby

Emmy Rossum became a first-time mother on Monday.

The 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram page to share a series of pictures while revealing that she and husband Sam Esmail had become parents.

"On a sunny Monday morning, at 8:13AM, we welcomed our daughter into the world," she wrote, alongside several pictures of her showing off her baby bump and a snap of her newborn daughter's footprint.

She also shared another image from a glamorous photoshoot, in which she displayed her bump while standing in front of a window, and captioned it: "Two weeks before our daughter was born."

Shay Mitchell, Lili Reinhart and Chelsea Handler were among the stars congratulating Emmy on the surprise baby news.

Emmy and Sam, who first started dating back in 2013, wed in May 2017.

