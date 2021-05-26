Veteran actor James Woods fuels marriage speculation

Photo: All rights reserved.

Veteran actor James Woods is fueling speculation suggesting he is heading back down the aisle after his girlfriend was photographed rocking a huge diamond on her left ring finger.



The Shark star has been dating Sara Miller of late, and on Monday, they enjoyed a meal at West Hollywood restaurant Dan Tana's, where his lady was snapped wearing what appeared to be an engagement ring.



He also posted an Instagram selfie of the couple at the eatery, which he captioned, "Luckiest guy...."



Woods, 74, previously hinted at the good news in April after sharing a close-up picture of writer and amateur photographer Miller, as she held her left hand up to her face, giving the camera a clear view of the same piece of jewelry.



"Life is a blessing," the actor wrote beside the shot.



Representatives for Woods have yet to comment on the engagement rumours.



If the news is true, it will be Woods' third marriage. He was wed to costume designer Kathryn Morrison for three years from 1980, before tying the knot with Sarah Owen in 1989. That union was also short-lived, with the pair divorcing the following year.



Owen subsequently accused her ex of physical and psychological abuse during their relationship, allegations Woods vehemently denied.