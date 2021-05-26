173325
Ice Cube sued over royalties by longterm producer

Collaborator sues Ice Cube

Hip-hop veteran Ice Cube is facing legal action from his longterm producer over allegations of unpaid royalties.

Sir Jinx claims he only discovered the missing payments in 2019, after working with Cube on over 28 tracks, dating back to his debut solo album in 1990, AmeriKKKa's Most Wanted.

In court papers obtained by TMZ, Jinx alleges he reached out to Cube's representatives to resolve the money problem, but his old pal never paid up.

Now he's taking the rapper to court, and is seeking a full accounting of Cube's financial records to determine an appropriate fee for damages, which Jinx estimates amounts to more than $100,000.

Among the songs he is seeking royalties for are True to the Game, The Bomb, No Vaseline, The Funeral, It's a Man's World, and Who Got the Camera?

Ice Cube has yet to respond to the lawsuit accusations.

