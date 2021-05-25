Lamar Odom and Khloe Kardashian no longer speak

Photo: All rights reserved. Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom is no longer on speaking terms with Khloe Kardashian despite her nursing him through his near-fatal drug overdose.



The basketball player insists he doesn't speak to the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star now, eight years after she filed for divorce from him and six years since she supported his recovery.



Speaking to Andy Cohen on SiriusXM, he said: "Unfortunately, you know, due to my behavior and some bad decisions, we don't really talk any longer. I miss their family tremendously. We have to live with the decisions that we make and then, hopefully in time people heal and will be able to forgive me."



Lamar has previously thanked Khloe's family for their love and support after he looked back on his marriage to the Good American founder by enjoying a marathon of old episodes of their reality show 'Khloe & Lamar'.



He captioned a clip of him watching the show on Instagram: "Khloe & Lamar Marathon. My show with my ex wife (heart emoji). I want to thank @krisjenner @khloekardashian @kimkardashian @robkardashianofficial @kourtneykardash for taking me in and loving me without judgment. Y'all gave me family and for that I am forever grateful."



Although Khloe - who has three-year-old daughter True with Tristan Thompson - filed for divorce in 2013, she called it off when her estranged husband was hospitalized following a near-fatal overdose in October 2015. Once Lamar had recovered and got sober, the 36-year-old beauty resubmitted her filing and their divorce was finalized in 2016.