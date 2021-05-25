Brian May says 'Queen may never tour again'

Photo: All rights reserved. Brian May

Brian May has warned "there's a possibility" Queen will never tour again.



The Bohemian Rhapsody hitmakers' tour with Adam Lambert was delayed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the guitar hero has insisted "people have to face up" to the fact arena shows might never happen again because of the unpredictable nature of the virus.



"Things don't look good at the moment, it's tough," Brian told Britain's Daily Star newspaper. "The arena touring that we did was amazing.



There's a possibility that we'll never be able to do it again. People have to face up to that it's possible, this virus is very clever and it's evolving faster than we can put up our defences."



The 73-year-old rocker has thought about putting on a Queen livestream gig, but he admitted it would be "harder" for the We Will Rock You band because their shows are so "interactive" with the crowd.



"We've postponed our big tour of Europe and the U.K. again - that's going to be 2022," he added. "I hope I'm still alive to do it! It's like another universe that we can't quite touch right now.



"I suppose we could do a Queen virtual concert - probably harder for us than most because the Queen thing is very interactive."