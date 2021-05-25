173626
Entertainment  

Eurovision winners Maneskin cleared of drug allegations

Eurovision Song Contest winners Maneskin have been cleared of drug use after test results came back negative.

The Italian rockers were crowned the 2021 Eurovision champions at the Grand Final in Rotterdam, Holland on Saturday night, but their celebrations were marred by speculation suggesting frontman Damiano David was caught on camera appearing to snort illegal substances from a table backstage during the broadcast.

He denied the allegations, insisting he was just trying to clean up a broken glass, which had been dropped by his bandmate Thomas Raggi, and agreed to be tested.

Now all four musicians have been cleared of drug use.

In a statement members of the European Broadcasting Union said, "No drug use took place in the Green Room and we consider the matter closed."

They also claimed they were "alarmed that inaccurate speculation leading to fake news has overshadowed the spirit and the outcome of the event and unfairly affected the band."

"We wish to congratulate Maneskin once again and wish them huge success," they continued. "We look forward to working with our Italian member Rai on producing a spectacular Eurovision Song Contest in Italy next year."

Maneskin won the Eurovision title with their performance of Zitti E Buoni.

173200


