172624
168464
Entertainment  

Kelly Osbourne hits back at 'stupid' plastic surgery rumours

Kelly denies plastic surgery

WENN - | Story: 334897

Kelly Osbourne has denied her new look is down to plastic surgery.

The 36-year-old star took to Instagram to respond to the rumours she has gone under the knife, insisting she is "always really honest" about her body and would have told people if she'd had any surgical alterations.

In the video clip, which is captioned "Let's squash these stupid rumours!!! Can't you just be happy for me?" she tells her fans: "Good morning everyone. I'm currently in hair and make-up right now.

"I just want to bring up a topic that you guys are all talking about because I'm always really honest and really upfront about what I've done to my body and who I am. And I have not done plastic surgery. I've never done anything to my face other than a couple of injections in my lip, in my jaw, and in my forehead. I do not lie, but thank you for the compliment."

Vanessa Hudgens was among the stars commenting on the post, writing: "U look incredible. F**k em."

Kelly debuted her new look last year after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery, which she previously credited for giving her a "fighting chance" at restarting her life.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

172909


Here’s what happens when you forget to put on sunscreen

Must Watch
We know for a fact that this dude was wearing a hat all day while out in the sun. Too funny!
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy Tuesday! Get in here and waste some time.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Lindsay Lohan making movie comeback
Showbiz
Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting to star in a holiday...


173406
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
169788


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172928
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
170292



173843
172934