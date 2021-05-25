BTS break their own YouTube records with Butter

Photo: All rights reserved. BTS

K-pop superstars BTS have shattered YouTube's viewing records with the video of their second English-language hit, Butter.



The bandmembers previously set the record last year for the most views in a 24-hour period with Dynamite, which hit 101.1 million views, but now Butter has proved to be even more popular, racking up 108.2 million hits in its first day following its Friday release.



The Butter YouTube premiere also earns the group the title of the streaming service's biggest music video premiere with more than 3.9 million peak concurrents, compared to the over three million scored by Dynamite in August.



And it's not just YouTube records BTS are breaking - they additionally recorded Spotify's largest single-day streams for a track, with more than 20.9 million hits globally upon its launch.



It's the latest piece of good news for the group, which took home all four of the Billboard Music Awards it was nominated for on Sunday, when the stars staged the live debut of Butter remotely from South Korea.



They picked up Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for Dynamite.