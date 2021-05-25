K-pop superstars BTS have shattered YouTube's viewing records with the video of their second English-language hit, Butter.
The bandmembers previously set the record last year for the most views in a 24-hour period with Dynamite, which hit 101.1 million views, but now Butter has proved to be even more popular, racking up 108.2 million hits in its first day following its Friday release.
The Butter YouTube premiere also earns the group the title of the streaming service's biggest music video premiere with more than 3.9 million peak concurrents, compared to the over three million scored by Dynamite in August.
And it's not just YouTube records BTS are breaking - they additionally recorded Spotify's largest single-day streams for a track, with more than 20.9 million hits globally upon its launch.
It's the latest piece of good news for the group, which took home all four of the Billboard Music Awards it was nominated for on Sunday, when the stars staged the live debut of Butter remotely from South Korea.
They picked up Top Duo/Group, Top Social Artist, Top Song Sales Artist, and Top Selling Song for Dynamite.
BTS break their own YouTube records with Butter
BTS break YouTube record
K-pop superstars BTS have shattered YouTube's viewing records with the video of their second English-language hit, Butter.
More Entertainment News
- Evac alert in FairmontFairmont - 7:43 am
- Lamar, Khloe not speakingEntertainment - 7:36 am
- End of the road for Queen?Entertainment - 7:34 am
- Euro winners clearedEntertainment - 7:29 am
- Kelly denies plastic surgeryEntertainment - 7:27 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]