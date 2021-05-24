Lindsay Lohan making movie comeback

Photo: All rights reserved. Bilbao Exhibition Centre hosts the 25th MTV Europe Music Awards in Bilbao, Basque Country in Spain.

Lindsay Lohan is returning to acting to star in a holiday romantic comedy for Netflix.



The Mean Girls star will play a "newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress" who loses her memory after a skiing accident and "finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas," according to Variety.



The as-yet-untitled film will be directed by A Christmas Waltz's Janeen Damian, from a script she co-wrote with her husband, Michael Damian, alongside Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver.



Production is expected to begin in November (21), meaning fans will likely have to wait until the festive season of 2022 to check out the movie.



Lohan has scaled back her acting career in recent years and spent time living across Europe and in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



She last acted onscreen in 2019 supernatural horror film, Among the Shadows, while she also starred in her own MTV reality show, Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, and featured as a judge on the Australian version of The Masked Singer in the same year.