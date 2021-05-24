Bryshere Gray jailed for 10 days as part of domestic violence plea deal

Photo: All rights reserved. 2017 NBA Awards Held at Basketball City at Pier 36 - Arrivals

Photo: Derrick Salters/WENN.com

Bryshere Gray will spend 10 days in jail after reaching a plea deal in his domestic violence case.



The Empire actor was arrested last July (20) after his wife Candice Jimdar claimed he had been assaulting her "for several hours" and now he's pleaded guilty to felony aggravated assault.



According to documents obtained by TMZ, the plea agreement means Gray will spent 10 days in county jail and three years on probation, and must also pay restitution and enroll in a treatment program for domestic violence offenders.



During his probation period, the 27-year-old actor must submit to drug and alcohol testing and is banned from possessing stun guns, Tasers, or other types of firearms.



He must also check in with his probation officer within 72 hours of being contacted by law enforcement and he needs written approval from police before associating with anyone who has a criminal record.



Police were called to Gray's home at around 10pm on 12 July last year after his wife appealed to a good Samaritan for help at a nearby gas station, but he initially refused to surrender to officers, prompting SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams to be called to the scene.



The actor finally surrendered without incident after 7am the following morning, and was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault, assault, and disorderly conduct.



The victim was taken to hospital to have her injuries treated.



A police report stated at the time: "The woman had flagged down a citizen for help moments earlier at another nearby gas station stating that she had been assaulted at her Goodyear home for the last several hours by her husband. The citizen then drove the victim to the Circle K and called 911. The victim told police her husband was Bryshere Gray, an actor on the TV series Empire."