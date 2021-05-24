Emma Stone pays tribute to grandmother with daughter's name

Photo: All rights reserved. 25th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards (2019) - Arrivals held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

Emma Stone has named her daughter Louise Jean in honor of her grandmother.



The Cruella actress and her husband Dave McCary welcomed their first child into the world in March but didn't release any details about the tot at the time.



However, TMZ have now obtained a copy of the tot's birth certificate and it seems the little girl shares a middle name with her famous mom and her full moniker honors the 32-year-old star's grandmother, Jean Louise.



It was previously claimed Emma is finding motherhood an "incredible experience".



A source said recently: "Being pregnant and experiencing motherhood has been an incredible experience that she has loved. She couldn't wait to meet the baby and it has been everything and more. They are thoroughly enjoying down time at home and just being with the baby. They are adjusting well to being a family of three."



Friends also revealed that Dave is a great father and the La La Land star feels "lucky" to have met him.



The insiders said: "Emma wanted to be a mom for a long time and she is a natural. Dave is a great guy and she feels so lucky that she met him and that they get to do this together. He's a great dad, very hands on and helping every step of the way."



Sources previously explained that Emma felt "lucky" to have been able to remain at home during her pregnancy, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



An insider said: "She has always wanted a family and can't wait to be a mom. She's felt very lucky that she got to be at home during this period of time and wasn't working long days on set."