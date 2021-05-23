173967
Kevin Spacey set for acting comeback

Spacey set for comeback

Disgraced actor Kevin Spacey is set to make his big screen comeback in an Italian movie alongside Vanessa Redgrave.

The two-time Oscar winner's career collapsed in late 2017 after he was hit by a string of gay sexual misconduct allegations, but Spacey is now planning to return to acting by playing a detective who investigates a wrongly-accused pedophile in L'uomo che disegno Dio (The Man Who Drew God).

The movie will also star Redgrave and be directed by her husband, Italian filmmaker, Franco Nero, who will play a blind artist fighting allegations of sexual abuse, according to The Telegraph.

Confirming Spacey's involvement, Nero told ABC News, "I'm very happy Kevin agreed to participate in my film. I consider him a great actor and I can't wait to start the movie."

Representatives for Spacey, who previously denied all allegations of inappropriate behavior, have yet to comment on the gig.

He last appeared onscreen in the 2018 box office flop Billionaire Boys Club.

