Italy wins Eurovision Song Contest

Italy wins Eurovision

Rockers Maneskin have won the 2021 Eurovision Song Contest for Italy.

The group's Zitti E Buoni was chosen as the best performance at the Grand Final in Rotterdam, Holland on Saturday, after 26 acts competed for the big prize.

Maneskin won the public vote at the end of the event, leaping past Swiss act Gjon's Tears, who led the jury vote.

Lithuania's The Roop, France's Barbara Pravi, and Ukranians Go_A were also among the crowd favourites.

Rapper Flo Rida didn't bring Senhit much luck as they represented little San Marino, and singer John Newman's brother, James, was a dud for the United Kingdom, finishing in last place.

Iceland's Dadi og Gagnamagnid, the early favorites, also missed out on a big bid for the top honour after Dadi Freyr's band was forced to pull their live performance when a group member tested positive for COVID-19.

