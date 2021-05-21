Matthew Perry launches new merchandise line ahead of Friends reunion airing

Photo: All rights reserved. Matthew Perry seen leaving the Playhouse theatre in London after performing in the west end production of The End of Longing

Photo: WENN.com

Matthew Perry has launched a line of limited-edition merchandise inspired by his Friends character.



The 51-year-old actor filmed a long-awaited Friends reunion alongside his former co-stars in April (21), and to mark the fact the HBO special will air in the U.S. next week (beg24May21), he's launched a clothing line, which includes T-shirts and sweatshirts for adults, as well as items for babies and pets.



Matthew, who played Chandler Bing in the long-running sitcom, wrote on Instagram: "Could I BE More ME? I'm releasing a new limited edition merchandise collection only available for three weeks. Get yours in the link in my bio so people will know just how 'you' you are. Only available at represent.com/matthewperry (sic)"



Most of the designs make reference to Chandler's signature catchphrases and his sarcastic tone.



The items all feature the classic Friends font and a few designs even reference Chandler's fondness for baths, the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column reports.



One of the $44.99 hoodies reads: "Could I be more me?" Similarly, one of the T-shirts in the collection says: "Could I be any more vaccinated?"



The line of merchandise has already attracted interest from some of Matthew's showbiz pals, including David Beckham.



In response to Matthew's Instagram post, the former sportsman said: "I need one."



The much-anticipated reunion starring; Matthew, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow, will air on HBO Max on 29 May.