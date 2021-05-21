173391
Ice-T rules out return of Ice Loves Coco

Ice-T rules out return

Rapper/actor Ice-T has no intention of reviving his hit family show Ice Loves Coco, because reality TV is a "slippery slope".

The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star appeared in three seasons of the show with his wife, model Coco Austin, but he's happy to leave the series, which wrapped in 2013, firmly in their past.

"Reality TV is a slippery slope," he said. "After a few seasons, normal people's lives loop, and you do the same things over and over, but that's not entertaining television. So then the producers want you to do something you wouldn't normally do, and that's when it gets corny."

Ice admits making the show for three years gave fans the opportunity to form their own opinions of the couple.

He continued: "We did three years. By now people like us or hate us. And when you let people know everything about you, you're no longer entertaining to them.

"There are certain people who will do anything to stay on reality TV. I won't mention any names! We weren't willing to do that."

Ice and Coco, who wed in 2002, are now parents to a five-year-old daughter named Chanel, and he jokes they may not be able to stop her from following in their famous footsteps.

Asked how he would feel if Chanel went into showbiz, Ice told InTouch magazine: "I don't know if we're going to be able to stop her! She says she wants to be a doctor, a YouTuber, a model, a singer and a Kung Fu artist. We're going to push for doctor!"

Ice also has two adult children from previous relationships.

