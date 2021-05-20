173626
Salma Hayek 'stung' Ryan Reynolds with movie slaps

Hayek slaps Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds learned quickly not to mess with Salma Hayek after she slapped him for real twice on the set of Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard.

The actors, along with Samuel L. Jackson, reunite in the sequel to 2017's The Hitman's Bodyguard, and Reynolds was left biting back the sting of her smacks as they filmed scenes for the upcoming movie.

"In Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, I'm slapped in the face twice by Salma and once by Samuel L. Jackson," the Deadpool star told Variety.

"For the record, it was Salma who didn't pull the punches. Not even once."

"I can still feel the sharp sting of her tiny hand working its way into my soft Hollywood cheekbones," he joked. "May God have mercy on her soul."

And it wasn't just with the physical scenes that Hayek showed how serious she was about her craft.

"Salma is a writer," Reynolds said. "She comes to set with a writer's mind and outlook. She's constantly improving, rewriting and reminding us all what the scene is actually about. She comes to play and build."

