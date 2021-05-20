Johnny Depp sues the ACLU over Amber Heard donation

Photo: All rights reserved. Johnny Depp arrives at Royal Courts for final day of libel trial

Johnny Depp has taken his efforts to discover how much money Amber Heard donated to the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to the next level, by suing the organization itself.



The Pirates of the Caribbean star has maintained that despite his ex-wife's claims she donated $7 million to the non-profit, as well as the Children's Hospital Los Angeles, following her highly-publicized divorce from the actor, she actually only gave them a couple of hundred thousand dollars.



He claims the remainder of the donation came from Heard's ex-boyfriend Elon Musk.



While Depp had previously issued subpoenas to collect any communication Heard had with the charities in a bid to find out the exact amount of her donation, he's now suing the ACLU itself in a bid to uncover financial documents to prove his point.



Depp is said to believe that the truth about where the money came from may help his defamation case against Heard in the U.S., stemming from an article she wrote in December, 2018 for The Washington Post, in which she referred to herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse".



Aquaman star Heard filed a restraining order and for divorce, accusing Depp of hurling a phone at her face and assaulting her in their home. Heard later withdrew the allegations that she was physically abused.



Depp has already lost his defamation case against U.K. newspaper The Sun, after newspaper editors ran a column in which he was called a "wife beater". He also lost his bid to appeal against the verdict.