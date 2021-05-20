Seven charged in Diego Maradona death

Photo: All rights reserved. Hublot Match of Friendship - PelÃ© v Maradona, held in the Palais Royal Garden

Police in Argentina have charged seven people with homicide in relation to the death of soccer icon Diego Maradona.



The Argentinian sports legend died on 25 November (20), two weeks after undergoing brain surgery to remove a blood clot.



An initial autopsy determined congestive heart failure, which caused an acute pulmonary edema - a build-up of fluid in the lungs - was the main cause of his passing, while Maradona was also found to have struggled with major liver and kidney problems ahead of his death.



Authorities declared his death a "culpable homicide", and raided the home and private clinic of Maradona's surgeon, Leopoldo Lugue, in late November.



Now prosecutors have revealed Lugue and six others, including two nurses and Maradona's psychiatrist, Agustina Cosachov, have been formally charged with "simple homicide with eventual intent", amid allegations suggesting the 60 year old received insufficient medical care following the brain operation.



If convicted, they each face up to 25 years behind bars, according to ESPN.



They are due to appear before a judge on 31 May (21).