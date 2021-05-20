173626
Entertainment  

Hocus Pocus sequel set to scare up Halloween fans on Disney+

Hocus Pocus sequel set

WENN - | Story: 334549

The Hocus Pocus sequel is officially a go, with Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, and Kathy Najimy returning for the magical Disney+ project.

Midler confirmed she and her movie sisters had been offered deals to reprise their witch characters for a follow-up last year (20), and now Disney bosses have announced the trio will return for Hocus Pocus 2 in 2022.

A statement from Disney reads: "It's all just a bunch of Hocus Pocus @BetteMidler, @SarahJessicaParker, and @KathyNajimy will reprise their roles as the delightfully wicked Sanderson Sisters in #HocusPocus2, coming fall 2022 to #DisneyPlus."

Parker was quick to follow up the announcement, taking to Instagram to write: "Yep. I'm ready. To run. Amok, amok, amok, amok. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @disneyplus Sisters???"

Najimy added: "The people have spoken: I smell children... again. #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus," and Midler tweeted: "Sistaaaahs! It's been 300 years... But we're BACK! #HocusPocus2 arrives Fall 2022 on @DisneyPlus."

The original was not an immediate hit when it was released in 1993, but the film has become a cult classic and Halloween favorite in recent years. The sequel has been in the works since 2019.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

173086


Glass coffee cup gently breaks

Must Watch
Giant things
Galleries
A HUGE gallery.
Giant things (2)
Galleries
KJ Apa to be a dad
Showbiz
Riverdale star KJ Apa is to be a dad. The actor and model Clara...


172930
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171367


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172933
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173484



172727