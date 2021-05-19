Dax Shepard banned from Conan O'Brien's talk show after 'disaster' interview

Photo: All rights reserved. "Changeland" Premiere at ArcLight Hollywood on June 3, 2019 in Los Angeles, CA

Dax Shepard was banned from a talk show after a "disaster" interview.



The 46-year-old actor appeared on CONAN in 2004 in the middle of his addiction and he ended up doing the pre-interview in a blackout and having to be "shaken awake" by a security guard.



"Professionally, the only wreckage I really had while I was an addict was I went on Conan," speaking on Blake Griffin's The Pursuit of Healthiness podcast. "I had done the pre-interview in a blackout, and I woke up to the hotel security shaking me awake, and I was with a stranger, and the stranger had peed the bed, or I had peed the bed - someone had peed the bed."



And when the interview itself took place, Dax admitted he was a "mess" and even broke a coffee table, leading him to be "banned" from the show until he got sober.



"I show up on the show. I don't know what he's talking about," he added. "I can tell he's queuing me up for stories I've told, but I don't know any of the stories. So, I'm just doing what I can to be funny out there, and I am a mess.



"But for him, what a disaster. I didn't know any of the stories. I broke a coffee table. So I was banned from that show for some years, until I got sober and I got myself back on it, and now I've been on it a bazillion times, but that was probably the only career wreckage-y thing I did."



Dax is father to daughters Delta, six, and Lincoln, eight, with his wife Kristen Bell.