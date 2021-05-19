A$AP Rocky: 'Rihanna is the One'

Photo: All rights reserved. ASAP Rocky aka Rakim Mayers Mercedes-Benz New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2013 - Alexander Wang - Celebrity Sightings

Photo: WENN

A$AP Rocky has declared Bajan superstar Rihanna the "love of his life".



The Wild for the Night rapper, real name Rakim Mayers, started dating the chart-topping singer last year (21), with the couple spending Christmas together in Barbados. Although they have never publicly confirmed their relationship, in an interview with GQ magazine, the 32-year-old New Yorker, couldn't help but gush about dating the Work hitmaker, describing her as, "The love of my life" and "My lady."



When asked what's it like to be in a relationship he told GQ Magazine: "So much better. So much better when you got the One."



He continued: "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."



Discussing the couple's winter trip to Barbados, where Rihanna's family live and Rocky's father hailed from, before he emigrated to the U.S., he explained how he immediately felt a sense of belonging.



"It was like a homecoming thing," he said. "It was crazy. I always imagined what it would be like for my dad, before he came to America. And I got to visit those places, and believe it or not, there was something nostalgic about it. It was foreign but familiar."



Now the star, a self-confessed sex addict who admitted to taking part in orgies as a teenager, claimed he might be ready to embrace fatherhood.



"If that's in my destiny, absolutely," when asked if he is ready to be a father. "I think I'm already a dad! All these motherf**kers (his rivals) are already my sons"whatchu talkin' 'bout!



"Nah, but like, I think I'd be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very."



Rocky also shared he and Rihanna went on a road trip last summer, traveling in a massive tour bus from L.A. to N.Y.C, with stops in Memphis and other cities, and a few national parks along the way.



"Being able to drive and do a tour without feeling like it was an occupation or an obligated job agreement, I feel like that experience is like none other," Rocky recalled. "I never experienced nothing like it."