173626
Entertainment  

Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop bosses sued over alleged candle catastrophe

Paltrow sued over candle

WENN - | Story: 334374

A Texas man is suing Gwyneth Paltrow and her Goop partners after one of her vagina candles allegedly flared up.

Colby Watson purchased the This Smells Like My Vagina candle online in January (21) and lit it up for the first time weeks later, before placing it on his nightstand.

He claims that after burning for "an estimated three hours or less", the candle became engulfed in high flames and exploded soon afterward... and the room was filled with smoke".

He alleges the candle also left a nasty black burn ring on his nightstand.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Watson acknowledges the candle comes with a warning, which cautions users not to burn it for more than two hours at a time, but he insists that is insufficient.

He claims Goop failed to warn customers the candle could cause significant injuries, calling it "inherently dangerous".

He's suing Paltrow's company for breach of warranty and products liability and is trying to put together a class action lawsuit seeking damages exceeding $5 million .

A spokesperson for Goop tells the outlet: "We're confident this claim is frivolous and an attempt to secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product.

"We stand behind the brands we carry and the safety of the products we sell. Here, Heretic - the brand that supplies the candle - has substantiated the product's performance and safety through industry standard testing."

Paltrow launched the popular line of This Smells Like My Vagina candles in early 2020, and it has become one of the company's bestselling items.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

173086


Shipping container homes

Must Watch
Who wouldn’t want to live in one of these??
Shipping container homes (2)
Galleries
Girl programs bosses computer to talk to him
Must Watch
Surprise! Naomi Campbell is a new mom at 50
Showbiz
Supermodel Naomi Campbell is counting her blessings after sharing...


173406
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171297


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172933
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
172928



173994
173469