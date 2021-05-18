172623
Bonnie Somerville facing DUI charge

Actress Bonnie Somerville has been cited for driving under the influence.

The NYPD Blue star was found sitting behind the wheel of her Mercedes-Benz on the shoulder of the Interstate 405 near Inglewood, Los Angeles on Sunday night (16May21), when she told police she had run out of petrol.

However, officers claim they could smell alcohol on her breath and asked her to complete a field sobriety test, which she failed.

She was taken into custody and booked for DUI, and was subsequently released, reports TMZ.

Somerville's representatives have yet to comment on the incident.

