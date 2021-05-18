Bonnie Somerville facing DUI charge

Photo: All rights reserved. The Art Of Elysium's 11th Annual Black Tie Artistic Experience HEAVEN at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Actress Bonnie Somerville has been cited for driving under the influence.



The NYPD Blue star was found sitting behind the wheel of her Mercedes-Benz on the shoulder of the Interstate 405 near Inglewood, Los Angeles on Sunday night (16May21), when she told police she had run out of petrol.



However, officers claim they could smell alcohol on her breath and asked her to complete a field sobriety test, which she failed.



She was taken into custody and booked for DUI, and was subsequently released, reports TMZ.



Somerville's representatives have yet to comment on the incident.