Israel slams Bella Hadid for attending pro-Palestine rally

Photo: All rights reserved. Photo: Laura Villani

Bella Hadid has been slammed by the state of Israel after attending a rally in support of Palestine on Saturday (15May21).



The catwalk favorite, whose father Mohamed Hadid is from Palestine, wore a traditional Keffiyeh dress and a face mask as she waved a large Palestinian flag during the demonstration in Brooklyn, New York.



An image of her at the rally taken from Instagram Live was shared on Twitter by Israel's official page, which captioned the shot: "When celebrities like @BellaHadid advocate for throwing Jews into the sea, they are advocating for the elimination of the Jewish State.



"This shouldn't be an Israeli-Palestinian issue. This should be a human issue. Shame on you. #IsraelUnderAttack."



The demonstration comes a week after decades-old tensions in Gaza between Israeli and Palestinian forces flared up again amid missile attacks in the West Bank. Things escalated at the start of the holy Muslim period of Ramadan last month (Apr21).



Writing alongside an image of herself at the rally on her Instagram page on Saturday, Bella wrote: "The way my heart feels... To be around this many beautiful, smart, respectful, loving , kind and generous Palestinians all in one place... it feels whole! We are a rare breed...!!



"I have a lot to say about this but for now, please read and educate yourself. This is not about religion. This is not about spewing hate on one or the other. This is about Israeli colonisation, ethnic cleansing, military occupation and apartheid over the Palestinian people that has been going on for YEARS!



"I stand with my Palestinian brothers and sisters, I will protect and support you as best as I can. I LOVE YOU. I feel for you. And I cry for you. I wish I could take away your pain... I see you. I hear you. I cry for you. And I am in pain for you. I have been told my entire life that who I am: a Palestinian woman - is not real. I've been told my father does not have a birth place if he is from Palestine. And I am here to say Palestine is very much real and the Palestinian people are here to stay and coexist. As they always have. And we will always come together as a family. Always."