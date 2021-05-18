Jason Aldean shuts down rumors his wife is joining Real Housewives of Nashville cast

Photo: All rights reserved. 54th Annual ACM Awards Arrivals at MGM Garden Arena Las Vegas, NV

Jason Aldean has dismissed rumors his wife Brittany is to star in a potential Real Housewives of Nashville reality series.



It was reported recently that mother-of-two Brittany was being lined up to star in the prospective series - a spin-off of other successful reality shows such as Real Housewives of New York and Real Housewives of Atlanta - alongside Jana Kramer and Luke Bryan's wife Caroline Boyer.



However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jason set the record straight about the speculation.



"Obviously, we've been approached about multiple things in the past like that and, you know, even before that show," he said. "And I think for us, you kind of look at a lot of reality TV and it's good for the viewer because it's a lot of drama and things like that. But, you know, when it's your household, you don't really want to be a part of that stuff," he explained.



It also remains to be seen whether or not Jana stars in the series, given that she's recently announced her split from husband Mike Caussin.