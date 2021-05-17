J. Cole scores first points as a professional basketball player in Africa

Photo: All rights reserved. Rapper J. Cole performing live on stage at the Made In America Concert - Day 2

Rapper J. Cole has made his professional debut as a basketball player - in Africa.



The Middle Child hitmaker hit the court for the Rwandan Patriots Basketball Club as they took on Basketball Africa League rivals from Nigeria, the Rivers Hoopers, on Sunday (16May21).



Footage from the game, obtained by TMZ, shows the rap star scoring his first points as a professional.



Cole was a top basketball prospect at high school, but gave up his sporting dreams to pursue a career in music.



He played in the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game in 2012.



The Patriots beat the Hoopers 83-60.