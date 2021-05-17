172624
Entertainment  

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO defends Iron Maiden exclusion

CEO defends exclusion

WENN - | Story: 334193

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris has defended Iron Maiden's omission from the 2021 list of inductees.

While the rockers had been included in the Rock Hall's Class Of 2021 in February (21), when the official list was announced, they were notably absent - with stars including Foo Fighters, Tina Turner and JAY-Z among those set to be honored.

And amid backlash from fans of the group, Harris spoke to the WBAB radio station, insisting nobody is questioning the band's impact on the music industry.

"There's no doubt that Iron Maiden are an impactful, influential band, and that's why they were nominated this year, along with 15 other artists and acts, and when the votes came in, these six were the leaders," he said. "So we're not questioning, are they an important band, are they impactful and influential.

"Of those that have been nominated throughout history, over 80 per cent of them have been eventually inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. So everybody has their favorites; everybody has different artists that impacted them or impacted other artists. So, if you look at this list, you can make that case for all of these folks, just like people make that case for Iron Maiden."

Harris was also asked about suggestions that the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame should be renamed - to become the Music Hall of Fame.

"I think to get to the core of it, people like the stuff that's closest to them, and I think they need to expand their thinking of rock and roll," he replied. "It's a big tent and everybody fits under it. It's an attitude, it's a spirit, and that's rock and roll."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

172909


Crosswalk transforms into dance floor

Must Watch
A group of dancers strutted their stuff on a crosswalk in D.C. this week as they entertained drivers waiting at a stoplight with...
Monday Eats!- May 17, 2021
Galleries
Need some lunch or dinner ideas? We’ve got ’em in...
Monday Eats!- May 17, 2021 (2)
Galleries
Mel B still has hope of Victoria Beckham reuniting with the Spice Girls
Music
Mel B is still hopeful that Victoria Beckham may rejoin her Spice...


171989
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171275


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172928
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173404



172929