173967
164091
Entertainment  

Angelina Jolie frustrated with home schooling struggles

Angelina Jolie frustrated

WENN - | Story: 334149

Angelina Jolie struggled with home schooling her kids during the COVID lockdown and is thankful they're all bright enough to fend for themselves.

The actress' eldest son, Maddox, returned from university in South Korea to study at home, where he joined siblings Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, and Jolie admits that while it was fun to be surrounded by her children, she felt frustrated she couldn't help them with their school work.

"I have four different schools going on with six different kids, so it's all different," she told HELLO!. "I'm also terrible with math and I question history, so I'm a really challenged parent when it comes to a lot of this stuff. Fortunately, I have very capable, smart children. They are getting through, but it's hard."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News

172909


Sunday Dose

Daily Dose
Sunday morning awesomeness.
Sunday Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Living room rooster release
Must Watch
This doesn’t go quite as planned..
Real life doodles – Animals vs doodles funny compilation
Must Watch


172935
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
173406


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


173564
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173404



173843
172934