Angelina Jolie frustrated with home schooling struggles

Angelina Jolie struggled with home schooling her kids during the COVID lockdown and is thankful they're all bright enough to fend for themselves.



The actress' eldest son, Maddox, returned from university in South Korea to study at home, where he joined siblings Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, and twins Knox and Vivienne, and Jolie admits that while it was fun to be surrounded by her children, she felt frustrated she couldn't help them with their school work.



"I have four different schools going on with six different kids, so it's all different," she told HELLO!. "I'm also terrible with math and I question history, so I'm a really challenged parent when it comes to a lot of this stuff. Fortunately, I have very capable, smart children. They are getting through, but it's hard."