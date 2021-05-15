Lindsay Lohan's mother urges Chrissy Teigen to 'learn and grow' amid Twitter scandal

Photo: All rights reserved. 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards held at the Bilbao Exhibition Centre - Arrivals

Photo: Dutch Press Photo/WENN.com

Lindsay Lohan's mother has urged Chrissy Teigen to "continue to learn and grow" after penning an offensive tweet mocking the Mean Girls star's mental health struggles.



Chrissy has found herself in hot water recently after resurfaced tweets backed Courtney Stodden's claims that she'd been cyber bullying them for years.



While Chrissy issued an apology, many social media users delved into her Twitter history to see if there were any other offensive messages there, with one person finding one from January 2011 about Lindsay.



"Lindsay adds a few more slits to her wrists when she sees emma stone," the tweet reads.



Responding to the tweet, Lindsay's mom Dina said she has no intention of slamming Chrissy, but is keen to see how she grows following the scandal.



"As a single mother of four children I have raised them to be kind, humble and non-judgmental," she told Fox News. "That being said, I will not judge her words towards others but I stand firm in one looking into oneself and continue to learn and grow #ownyou."



Despite Chrissy's apology, Courtney refused to accept her words, insisting it felt more like a bid to fix her damaged reputation.