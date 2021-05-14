173478
Police investigating intruder at Ben Affleck's Los Angeles home

Ben Affleck has the paparazzi to thank for calling the police after spotting a man scaling the wall of his Los Angeles home on Tuesday morning.

Photographers stationed outside the Argo star's property, hoping for a glimpse of Jennifer Lopez, reported the incident to police after noticing an intruder dressed in dark clothing and a jacket bearing the word "Security" climbing over the gate outside the actor's Pacific Palisades mansion.

Photo and video footage of the suspect captured him trespassing on the property, before walking away from the estate and making his getaway on a bicycle, reports the New York Post's Page Six.

He was gone by the time cops arrived to investigate, and authorities have yet to identify the suspect or make an arrest.

Affleck's representative has not commented on the security scare, which took place a day after it was revealed he and his former fiancee J.Lo had recently returned from a break in Montana amid speculation suggesting they are close to rekindling their romance, 17 years after calling off their wedding.

Lopez has since been spotted back at work in Miami, Florida, where she lives with her twins from her third marriage to Marc Anthony.

