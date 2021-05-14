173951
Entertainment  

John Mulaney bounces back from divorce news with Olivia Munn

Mulaney dates Olivia Munn

WENN - | Story: 333975

Comedian John Mulaney has reportedly found his rebound romance days after announcing plans to divorce his wife of six years - he's dating actress Olivia Munn.

Multiple reports suggest the new couple met at church in Los Angeles.

Munn previously tweeted her support for the comic back in December when he entered rehab to conquer an alcohol and drug abuse issue, writing: "Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this."

Mulaney recently revealed he asked his wife, Anna Marie Tendler, for a divorce three months ago, and she responded by confessing his decision blindsided her.

"I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage," she said through a spokesperson. "I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery."

Munn has previously dated sportsman Aaron Rodgers and she has been linked to Chris Pine, Justin Timberlake, Matthew Morrison, and Joel Kinnaman.

