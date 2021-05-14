Paul McCartney follows eye yoga routine to help his vision

Photo: All rights reserved. Paul McCartney

Paul McCartney has credited eye yoga for helping to improve his vision.



The Beatles singer learned from a yoga instructor in India to give his eyes a workout too and has been regularly doing so, something which he thinks has aided his vision.



Speaking to Jessie Ware on her Table Manners podcast, she said: "I learned off some yogi in India. He explained that your eyes are muscles. Your ears aren't, so you can't exercise your ears.



"But your eyes, you can. So head still. And then you look up as far as you can, one, two, three, go back to the middle, then down, back to the middle. You do three lots of that then go to the left and the right. Now you've got a cross, up and down, and sideways, now you do the diagonals."



Paul has a "very definite routine" when it comes to working out.



"I get on the mat, and I do a bunch of stuff there. Then, I move over to a cross-trainer (or) do a bit of running. It's not a huge workout, but it's good. I like it," the 78-year-old smiled.



Paul also regularly impresses other gym goers by doing headstands.



"If I'm in a gym and all the big guys have got big weights and they're doing all the big stuff, at the end I do a headstand. And they come over to me (and say), 'That's pretty impressive man,'" he grinned.