Sophie Turner has urged the media to stop printing photos of her baby daughter after paparazzi shots of the actress with Willa appeared online without the new mom's consent.
The former Game of Thrones star ventured out with her baby on Tuesday and she was stunned when photos of the tot started making the rounds hours later.
"I guess yesterday some paparazzi managed to get a picture of my daughter and I and I just want to say that the reason that I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there," Sophie, who is married to Joe Jonas, said in a video she posted on Instagram on Wednesday.
"She is my daughter. She did not ask for this life, to be photographed. It's f***ing creepy that grown old men taking pictures of a baby without their permission. I'm sickened, I'm disgusted and I'm respectfully asking everyone to stop following us around and stop trying to take pictures of our daughter and especially printing them... It's disgusting and you do not have my permission."
Sophie Turner 'disgusted' by paparazzi photos of her baby daughter
