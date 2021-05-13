Sci-fi action star Milla Jovovich snaps photos at BC's Capilano Suspension Bridge

Photo: Instagram/Milla Jovovich

Sci-fi action star Milla Jovovich took a break from kicking butt this week to take in the sights in North Vancouver, sharing snaps from a family trip to Capilano Suspension Bridge Park.

In a post to her Instagram account, the 45-year-old Ukrainian-born American actress boasted about how wonderful her visit was to the popular B.C. tourist attraction, describing it as “so magical.” She stopped by the park with her husband, Paul Anderson, Resident Evil director, and their daughters Ever and Dashiel.

“We had the most wonderful trip to the #capilanosuspensionbridge! It was so magical,” she wrote to her 3.7 million followers.

“The bridge stretches over a huge canyon with a river down below and has an amazing cliff walk as well."

It seems even the "reigning Queen of Kick-Butt" gets a little scared sometimes writing, "I won’t lie, I got butterflies on the cliff walk.”

She goes on to say the family then spent some time wandering through the forest that had the “most gorgeous trees and even sky bridges going from one tree to another.”

The family even had a very cute encounter with some local wildlife.

“I swear we didn’t feed the squirrel on purpose,” Jovovich wrote on Instagram.

“She literally jumped up on our table and started drinking maple syrup out of the cup!”

The family is in Vancouver to support daughter Ever's first lead actress role as Wendy in Disney's upcoming live-action Peter Pan and Wendy.