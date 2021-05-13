TV show The Flash draws fan attention as it films in Vancouver

Photo: Twitter/@kriptogaming1

A popular TV show filmed in Vancouver this week, and locals shared pictures and videos on social media.

The Flash, a Warner Brothers TV show, filmed in Robson Square as actors donned superhero costumes in the sunshine.

The show filmed its 150th episode in Vancouver on Saturday. The Georgia Viaduct was closed for filming from 5 a.m. until 11 p.m. and Vancouver Police were on scene to help with intermittent traffic control.

Now in its seventh season, The Flash is about a superhero who assumes his awesome powers after being struck by lightning.

IMDb.com explains how the protagonist "Barry Allen wakes up from his coma to discover he's been given the power of super speed, becoming the next Flash, fighting crime in Central City."

The Flash is expected to continue filming by the Vancouver Art Gallery for the next couple of days.