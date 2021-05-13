Chrissy Teigen issues public apology to Courtney Stodden

Photo: All rights reserved. Chrissy Teigen

Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen has apologized for her Twitter behaviour after her relentless cyber bullying almost drove reality star Courtney Stodden to commit suicide.



The busty blonde, who 'came out' as non-binary last month, called Chrissy out on Tuesday for repeatedly targeting Stodden a decade ago in nasty tweets and direct messages.



Stodden told The Daily Beast, "(Chrissy) would privately DM me and tell me to kill myself."



She shared some of the mean messages online and now the mother-of-two has publicly addressed the allegations, insisting she is horrified she behaved so badly.



"Not a lot of people are lucky enough to be held accountable for all their past bulls**t in front of the entire world," Chrissy began in a series of Twitter posts. "I'm mortified and sad at who I used to be. I was an insecure, attention seeking troll.



"I am ashamed and completely embarrassed at my behavior but that is nothing compared to how I made Courtney feel."



John Legend's wife went on to say sorry to her followers for her messy past, adding: "I have worked so hard to give you guys joy and be beloved and the feeling of letting you down is nearly unbearable, truly. These were not my only mistakes and surely won't be my last as hard as I try but god I will try!"



Chrissy then explained why she was sharing the apology online, instead of directly with Courtney.



"I have tried to connect with Courtney privately but since I publicly fueled all this, I want to also publicly apologize," she explained. "I'm so sorry, Courtney. I hope you can heal now knowing how deeply sorry I am."



She concluded, "And I am so sorry I let you guys down. I will forever work on being better than I was 10 years ago, 1 year ago, 6 months ago."



Ironically, Chrissy briefly quit Twitter in March after admitting she felt "deeply bruised" by all the nasty comments left on her page. She returned to the platform just three weeks later.



Courtney has since responded to Wednesday's tweets, insisting all is forgiven, although the model claims Chrissy and her representatives haven't actually tried to get in touch.



"I accept her apology and forgive her," Stodden told TMZ. "But, the truth remains the same, I have never heard from her or her camp in private. In fact, she blocked me on Twitter.



"All of me wants to believe this is a sincere apology, but it feels like a public attempt to save her partnerships with Target and other brands who are realizing her 'wokeness' is a broken record."