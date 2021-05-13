Carrie Underwood has become the latest superstar to line up a Las Vegas residency, announcing she'll stage Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in December.
The country star's first-ever residency will be staged at the 5,000-capacity venue, which opens next month.
Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will also host runs at the resort.
Confirming her Las Vegas shows on Wednesday, Carrie said: "Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we've all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live, but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time.
"It's such a special honour to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theater at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas."
Carrie Underwood confirms first-ever residency at new Vegas resort
Vegas residency for Carrie
Carrie Underwood has become the latest superstar to line up a Las Vegas residency, announcing she'll stage Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in December.
More Entertainment News
- US jobless claims hit lowUnited States - 7:42 am
- Pervis Staples dead at 85Illinois - 7:39 am
- Wholesale prices jumpBusiness - 7:38 am
- Canada Goose profits upBusiness - 7:35 am
- Taxing foreign buyersOttawa - 7:30 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]