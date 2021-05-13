172623
Entertainment  

Carrie Underwood confirms first-ever residency at new Vegas resort

Vegas residency for Carrie

WENN - | Story: 333843

Carrie Underwood has become the latest superstar to line up a Las Vegas residency, announcing she'll stage Reflection: The Las Vegas Residency at Resorts World Las Vegas in December.

The country star's first-ever residency will be staged at the 5,000-capacity venue, which opens next month.

Celine Dion, Katy Perry and Luke Bryan will also host runs at the resort.

Confirming her Las Vegas shows on Wednesday, Carrie said: "Touring is one of my favorite things I get to do as a performer and we've all really been missing that. I love being on the road and coming to the fans where they live, but it will also be fun to get to do multiple shows in one place where people will be able to come to get that concert experience and have some fun in Las Vegas at the same time.

"It's such a special honour to be one of the first artists to get to perform in a brand new, beautiful, state-of-the-art theater at such an exciting new destination as Resorts World Las Vegas."

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News



Great Dane glow up

Must Watch
This Great Dane wins this tik tok challenge, hands down!
Little girl loves her car
Must Watch
“Ava turned three in January. She has a few different cars...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


169799
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171974


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


173564
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
170388



173469