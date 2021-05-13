173652
Seth Rogen says he has no interest in fatherhood

Seth not interested in kids

Seth Rogen doesn't want kids.

The Knocked Up star has been married to Lauren Miller since 2011, but the couple is happy never to become parents.

Speaking during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show, Seth said, "I wouldn't be able to do all this work that I like (of I had kids)... People are always like..., 'How do you do so much?' The answer is, 'I don't have kids... I have nothing else to do.'"

The actor and writer insists he and his spouse have so much fun together, because they don't have to spend time looking after children, adding, "I don't know anyone who gets as much happiness out of their kids as we get out of our non-kids.

"We're f***ing psyched all the time! We're laying in bed on Saturday mornings smoking weed, watching movies naked. If we had kids, we could not be f***ing doing this."

And Seth claims Lauren is even less thrilled about the idea of having children than he is.

"I could probably be talked into it," he explained. "She's like, 'No...!'"

"There's enough kids out there. We need more people? Who looks at the planet right now and thinks, 'You know what we need right now? More f***ing people'. That's truly a confounding thing to me."

172975
