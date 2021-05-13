172623
170809
Entertainment  

Rachel Bilson left in tears watching The O.C. pilot

Rachel Bilson left in tears

WENN - | Story: 333838

Rachel Bilson was reduced to tears when she watched The O.C. pilot for her new podcast series.

The actress has teamed up with former co-star Melinda Clarke for Welcome to the OC, B**ches!, which sees them re-watch episodes of the much-loved teen series and interview castmates and ex crew members.

But when she sat down to watch the first-ever episode of the show - in which she starred as Summer Roberts - Rachel had a surprisingly emotional reaction.

"It definitely brought me back. I had a very emotional reaction when I started watching the pilot. I was crying. It took me back to when I was 21, so a lifetime ago. It was such a different time in everyone's life," Rachel told the AV Club.

And when it comes to future episodes of the program, both Rachel and Melinda are feeling nervous about re-watching the scene where Mischa Barton's character Marissa Cooper dies.

"I think we're both dreading Marissa's death episode. I'm not looking forward to it because it's so sad. It's so surreal, still," Rachel said, with Melinda added, "I know it also personally affected me. Even months after it happened, on a couple of occasions I just burst into tears in the summer of 2007 going, 'That was so hard.'"

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News



Great Dane glow up

Must Watch
This Great Dane wins this tik tok challenge, hands down!
Little girl loves her car
Must Watch
“Ava turned three in January. She has a few different cars...
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Thursday morning awesomeness.
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose


170287
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172114
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
172933



173927
172929