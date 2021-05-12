173325
Entertainment  

Nicki Minaj causes Crocs sales spike with cheeky nude snap

Minaj causes Crocs spike

WENN - | Story: 333759

Nicki Minaj caused sales of divisive footwear Crocs to increase by a staggering 4,900 per cent on Tuesday (11May21), after sharing a snap of herself wearing a pink pair - and not much else.

The Anaconda star had intended the image to be a teaser for an upcoming project, as she shared it on her social media pages alongside the cryptic caption "Friday".

But what Nicki perhaps hadn't predicted was that the picture - which featured her wearing a hot pink bedazzled pair of Crocs and using fluffy cushions to otherwise protect her modesty - would lead to a massive spike in sales for the footwear company.

According to reports, fans desperate to get their hands on a pair of pink Crocs led to a 4,900 per cent rise in sales, and even caused the Crocs website to crash.

In addition, "pink Crocs" and "Nicki Minaj Crocs" became trending searches on Google.

Crocs, which were initially popular in the 1990s, have been enjoying a resurge of popularity in recent months, with celebrities including Justin Bieber being spotted out in the moulded plastic shoes.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News



Demi Lovato to host podcast talk show

Showbiz
Demi Lovato is to launch her first podcast, in which she'll explore themes of "identity, mental health, creativity, and...
Pomeranian plays cup game
Must Watch
Cute!
Weird Wednesday- May 12, 2021
Galleries
A gallery packed with weirdness. Enjoy!
Weird Wednesday- May 12, 2021 (2)
Galleries


172935
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
171974


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


172970
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
173404



173189
172934