Actor Jim Carrey gives new vehicle to crew member on BC Sonic the Hedgehog 2 shoot

Photo: Twitter/R00k

One lucky film crew worker on a Metro Vancouver film set walked away with a sweet prize, thanks to actor Jim Carrey.

Carrey has been spotted filming Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in the Lower Mainland over the past few weeks, in Fort Langley and Cloverdale.

The funnyman stars as Robotnik in the film franchise's second instalment.

The first film, Sonic the Hedgehog (2020), was about a "small-town police officer" who teams up with a blue, lightning-fast, extraterrestrial hedgehog to "defeat an evil genius who wants to do experiments" on the space critter, according to IMDb.

The film also stars James Marsden, Ben Schwartz, Lee Majdoub and Tika Sumpter.

According to TMZ, the Canada-born actor wanted to show his appreciation to the crew of the local film crew by giving away a brand new car: a Chevy Blazer RS. The winner, who works as a grip, was reportedly announced Friday.

Fans of Carrey also spotted the Hollywood heavyweight in Fort Langley performing a stunt scene a couple of weeks ago.

Most recently, locals shared images of the film set at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.