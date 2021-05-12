Grimes hospitalized after 'scary' panic attack

Photo: All rights reserved. Grimes

Grimes went to hospital after suffering a "scary" panic attack this week.



The 33-year-old singer has opened up about the episode she suffered two days after her cameo appearance as Princess Peach in a Super Mario-themed skit on an episode of Saturday Night Live at the weekend, which saw her partner Elon Musk host.



And Grimes - who has a child, X AE A-Xii, 12 months, with the Tesla tycoon - admitted now is probably a "good time" to start seeing a therapist.



The Oblivion singer also thanked the late-night television show's crew for "being so kind" and praised Miley Cyrus' performance, while she suggested she would "upset" her fans for saying how "proud" she was of Elon for making his SNL hosting debut.



Alongside snaps backstage with musical guest Miley, Grimes wrote on Instagram: "Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it's a good time to start therapy. But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill! So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach and so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it."



Paris Hilton, Janelle Monae and Jhene Aiko were among the stars offering Grimes support with comments on her Instagram post.