Iron Maiden set to launch Hellcat beer in US

Photo: All rights reserved. Bruce Dickinson

Heavy metal icons Iron Maiden have launched a new craft beer, called Hellcat.



The India Pale Lager, created from a collaboration with Scottish company BrewDog, will hit U.S. bars and pubs later this year.



"I've been looking for the perfect partner with whom to bring a fresh, exciting beer to the U.S.," singer Bruce Dickinson said.

"I've long been an admirer of BrewDog, not just because of their beers, but also of their attitude and style. When I met the BrewDog team, we discovered the respect is mutual, and that we could make an undeniably unique beer together."



Hellcat isn't Iron Maiden's first foray into the beer market - they launched the Trooper series of beers in 2013.