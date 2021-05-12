Rap superstar Drake will be feted with the Artist of the Decade honour at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
The God's Plan hitmaker will follow in the footsteps of previous winners Eminem and Mariah Carey when he picks up the accolade on May 23, after scoring nine number one albums from 2009 to 2019 - the most of any artist during the same period.
Drake also boasts the most top 10 singles on America's Billboard Hot 100 in the same decade, with 33 hits.
The winner of Artist of the Decade is based on Billboard consumption data, with Drake triumphing over Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Rihanna, and Adele, who make up the top five, respectively.
The title is the latest addition to the hip-hop star's trophy cabinet - prior to the Artist of the Decade news, he was already the most recognized musician in Billboard Music Awards history, with 27 prizes to his name, and he's nominated for a further seven at the upcoming show.
Drake joins pop star Pink among the special honorees - she will receive the Icon Award during the Los Angeles ceremony, which will be hosted by Nick Jonas.
Pink and The Weeknd will be among the performers on the night, while BTS will stage the TV debut of their new English-language single, Butter, during the ceremony.
Drake to receive Billboard's Artist of the Decade honour
Drake - Artist of Decade
Rap superstar Drake will be feted with the Artist of the Decade honour at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards.
More Entertainment News
- Royals team up with P&GEntertainment - 7:25 am
- Iron Maiden to launch beerEntertainment - 7:21 am
- Drake - Artist of DecadeEntertainment - 7:18 am
- Sly cuts $25M off mansionEntertainment - 7:16 am
- Veteran actor Lloyd deadEntertainment - 7:15 am
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- Theatre Kelowna
- Kelowna Summer Theatre Festival
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]