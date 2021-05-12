173652
172489
Entertainment  

Sylvester Stallone shaves $25 million off mansion price

Sly cuts $25M off mansion

WENN - | Story: 333712

Sylvester Stallone has slashed the price of his Beverly Hills mansion after failing to offload the pad.

The movie veteran put the estate on the market at $110 million earlier this year, but after failing to attract buyers, he has cut the price to $85 million.

He has also pulled the listing from Rick Hilton's Hilton & Hyland and he's hoping agent Jade Mills has more luck.

The property comes with eight bedrooms and sits on 3.5 acres in the exclusive North Beverly Park neighbourhood.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums


More Entertainment News



Cat takes huge leap into owner’s arms

Must Watch
Daily Dose
Daily Dose
Happy hump day!
Daily Dose (2)
Daily Dose
Angelina Jolie’s high standards
Showbiz
Angelina Jolie has "a very long list of nos" when it...


173307
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
167323


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


173466
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
172933



173189
172934