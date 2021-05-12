Sylvester Stallone shaves $25 million off mansion price

Photo: All rights reserved. Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone has slashed the price of his Beverly Hills mansion after failing to offload the pad.



The movie veteran put the estate on the market at $110 million earlier this year, but after failing to attract buyers, he has cut the price to $85 million.



He has also pulled the listing from Rick Hilton's Hilton & Hyland and he's hoping agent Jade Mills has more luck.



The property comes with eight bedrooms and sits on 3.5 acres in the exclusive North Beverly Park neighbourhood.